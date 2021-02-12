Virginia L. Chandler, 95, transitioned to her heavenly home on February 9, 2021.

She was born April 4, 1925 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Virginia graduated from Central High School in 1943. Her first job was with the Army Air Corps at Rosecrans Field as a bookkeeper. She later completed a 25-year career with Light & Power Co retiring in 1973.

Virginia was married to Clifton J. “Chan” Chandler on Nov 21, 1943 at Francis Street Methodist Church where she was a devoted life-long member. Virginia considered her church her greatest joy often mentioning that her name has been on the church Cradle Roll since her birth.

Virginia and Chan were married for 47 years and enjoyed their home in Country Club Village. Maintaining numerous friendships, traveling and involvement with the Moila Shrine Temple were highlights for them.

A devoted member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 11 since 1938, she worked to honor veterans, especially her brother who sacrificed his life during WWII. Virginia remained active following Chan’s death volunteering hundreds of hours at the hospital gift shop, hospice, church and Living Community. She was awarded the Heartland Health Volunteer of the Year Award in 1994. As a tribute to the loving example of her parents, Virginia served as a caregiver for her cousins, Doris and Ethel prior to their death. She made countless needlepoint ornaments for hospice patients and her church.

Virginia was a founding member of the Silver & Gold Senior Club of Northwest Missouri, where she was also an active volunteer.

Virginia will always be remembered for her love and diligence to serve others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph R. and Ethel (Brasington) Harper; brother, Ralph J. Harper, and husband, Clifton J. (Chan) Chandler.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. There will be a gathering one hour prior to the service. The Room Will Be Open to the Public 12:00 Noon to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Francis Street First United Methodist Church.