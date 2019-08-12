Virginia Lea Carpenter May 30, 1928 - August 09, 2019

Virginia Lea Carpenter, 91, St. Joseph, MO; passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Carriage Square.

Virginia was born on May 30, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO to Amos and Myrtle (Johnson) Davis. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School, and a lifelong member of Marvin McMurray Methodist Church.

Virginia was married to George L. Carpenter, Jr. who preceeded her in death in May 1988.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Alyson Petrovick, son; George D. Carpenter, granddaughter; Michelle (Kelvin)Blackburn , grandsons; Christopher Hanway and Lucas (Steffanie) Carpenter ; and four great granddaughters and four beloved grand-dogs.

In addition to her husband, Virgina is preceeded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary Frances Crane and Madge Elaine Davis, and beloved cousin, Betty Jean Holden.

Virginia has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel. There is a register book available to sign. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter.