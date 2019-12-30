Clear

Virginia Lee Calfee, 94

Visitation: Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM @ Countryside Christian Church. 24899 Icon Rd, Maryville, MO 64468. Service: Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 10:30 AM @ Countryside Christian Church. Interment: Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 11:01 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Virginia Lee Calfee, 94, of Maryville, MO passed away December 26, 2019 at the Oak Pointe retirement community in Maryville, MO.

Virginia was born on April 11, 1925, East of Elmo, MO. Her parents were John Virgil Hagey and Clella (Headrick) Hagey.

At the age of one she moved to a farm west of Burlington Junction, MO with family.

Virginia attended grade school at the Loraine Country School and graduated from Burlington Junction High School.

On October 27, 1944 she married Donald E. Calfee in Troy Kansas. They lived on a farm west of Burlington Junction and the Elmo area until 1957. They then moved to the East coast, where her husband worked for the U. S. Coast & Geodetic Survey. In March of 1962 they move to Las Vegas, NV where Donald was employed at Mercury Nevada for the U.S. Coast & Geodetic Survey. While there she worked for the First Interstate Bank of Nevada for 29 years before taking retirement. In the fall of 2003 they returned to Missouri, settling in the Maryville area.

Virginia was a member of the Countryside Christian Church, Maryville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, three brothers, Donald, Bobby, and James Hagey and two sisters, Dorothy Hagey, and Mary Francis Campbell.

Her survivors include her brother Larry Hagey of Kansas City, MO, sisters Geraldine Barclay of Clearmont, MO, and Bonnie Crabtree of Maryville, and two brothers-in-law, Paul Crabtree and Lowell Calfee, three sisters-in-law Delores Hagey, Doris Hagey, and Carol Calfee as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church in Maryville. The service time is 10:30 AM.

A visitation will start one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Countryside Christian Church of Maryville or to Mosaic Hospice.

The Bram Funeral Home of Maryville is in- charge of arrangements.

