Virginia Lee Grippando November 07, 1951 - November 10, 2018

Funeral Services: 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Virginia Grippando Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Virginia Lee Grippando 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at her home. She was born November 7, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Betty and Fred Dennis. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and married David Grippando on December 21, 1969. She worked at Weiser's Dry Cleaners for many years. Virginia loved spending time with her grand babies, and she enjoyed playing bingo and going to the boat. She was a member of the ROC Christian Fellowship Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, David Dennis, and a sister, Donna Dennis. Survivors include, husband, David Grippando of the home, daughters: Stacie (Eric) Blythe and Ronda (Derrick) Jones, stepson, David (Lisa) Grippando Jr., all of St. Joseph, MO, 10 grandchildren: Ryan Martin, Amanda Stanford, Brandon Martin, John Martin, Amber Martin, Keirstan Kissick, Kennedi Kissick, Meagan Grippando, Anthony Grippando, and Tasha Grippando, numerous great grandchildren, brother, Fred (Cindy) Dennis, Rosendale, MO, sisters: Phyllis (Bob) Wood, Eva May (Frank) Wood, Neva Kay Vandegrift, and Kathy (Tommie) Edwards.
