Virginia Lee Hamilton, 99

Virginia (Nagle) Hamilton of Liberty, MO formerly of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2021 at Liberty Hospital.

She was born in St. Joseph, MO, August 26, 1921 and graduated from Central High School in 1939.

Virginia resided in Liberty, MO since 1963 and was employed for 16 years at United Cooperatives in Liberty, MO for in the bookkeeping department.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Albert and Sylvia Nagle and her husband, Clyde J. Hamilton in 1991.

She is survived by her son, Craig & Nancy Hamilton of Excelsior Springs, MO; granddaughters Haley Keller & husband Matt of Kearney, MO; Alicia Moore & husband James of Lee's Summit, MO and one step-grandson Jason Hutkai & wife Melissa of Smithville, MO and one step-granddaughter Jennifer Hutkai of Phoenix, AZ and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hamilton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Graveside committal service and inurnment for both Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 08, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church at 3409 Ajax Road, St. Joseph, MO 64503.