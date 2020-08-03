Virginia Lee Knowles 90, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born May 12, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Fay and Jewell Meyer. She graduated from Benton High School, and she married Bobby Knowles on August 19, 1959 in Troy Kansas. She worked at Whitaker Cable and Quaker Oats, and retired from St. Joseph Packaging. She enjoyed boating at Lake Contrary and Lake of the Ozarks, going to the casino, watching Royals baseball and Chiefs football, and going to the chili cookoff with Bobby. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church. Virginia was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Lee Knowles, father, Jewell Meyer, mother, Fay Meyer, and by Eva Meyer, the mother who raised her, sons, Bobby Dean Knowles, Terry Knowles, and Terry Seek, daughter, Sharon Sansonetti, and her sister, Peggy Salvin. Survivors include, daughters; Tammy (Robbie) Wheeler, Faucett, MO, and Kathleen (Gary) Lewis, St. Joseph, MO, son, Tim Seek, Lone Jack, MO., 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, August 6. 2020. Funeral services following: 3:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Beau Walker officiating. The Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.