Virginia Lorayne Ulmer June 28, 1932 - November 17, 2018

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, MO. The family will meet with friends and family starting at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 for one hour before graveside services, at the Bram Funeral Home.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 8:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Virginia Lorayne Ulmer 86, of Maryville, MO passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 in Maryville, MO.

Lorayne was born June 28, 1932 in Maryville, MO. Her parents were Loren Reed and Gertrude (Nicholas) Reed. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Ronald R. Ulmer in 2005 and her son Roger R. Ulmer in 1979. She was also preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters.

Lorayne graduated from Pickering High School and was valedictorian of her class. She attended NWMSU.

In August of 1953 she was united in marriage to Ronald Ulmer.

She and her husband Ronnie resided on a farm East of Skidmore, MO for many years.

She was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church.

Lorayne was an avid reader. She enjoyed going to garage sales, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Her survivors include her children: Linda (Gary) Vogel Pickering, MO, Cheryl (Brad) Diggs Chillicothe, MO, Mark Ulmer, Maryville, MO, Alan Ulmer, Skidmore, MO, and Cristie Johns (Craig Sinclair) St. Joseph, MO, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be directed in Lorayne’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

For on line condolences and guest book, visit www.bramfuneralhome.com

