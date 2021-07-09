Virginia M. Fisher 95, of St. Joseph, passed Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community

She was born on May 23, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, to the late Ralph and Charlotte (Hitzelberger) Collins.

She graduated from Central High School in 1944. She loved her first job as a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell. After her children were school age, she found her second career as the secretary of Wyatt Park Christian Church for 21 years, retiring in 1998.

She married Joseph A. Fisher on June 7, 1947 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where they were life long members. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage before his passing in December 2018.

Her five children survive her; Michael S. (Jeanne) Fisher, Hilliard, OH, Linda A. Daffron, David A. Fisher and Kevin P. Fisher all of St. Joseph and Jane S. (Patrick) Valdepena of Mansfield, OH.

She was blessed with three grandchildren; Keri A (Frank) Nemeth, Kelly J. (Nick) Sarli and Christopher J. Fisher and four great-grandchildren; Frankie and Chloe Nemeth and Josie and Cate Sarli. Her brother; Ralph Patrick Collins (Brother Frederic a Trappist Monk), 98, survives at The Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother; Richard Collins, three sisters; Mary Thee, Patsy Sommer and Caroline "Bunny" Harrison.

Virginia was an excellent cook and baker. The family always gathered for Sunday dinner until her move to Living Community. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and those that were fortunate enough to have known her.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Living Community caregivers on 2 west and the Mosaic Life Care Hospice team

The family will receive friends 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 24 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. A parish rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM, all at the church. Interment; Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.