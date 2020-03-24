Clear
Virginia Mae (Cook) Hoffman, 79

Services are private. ■ Interment: Resthaven Cemetery. Chillicothe, MO.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Virginia M. Hoffman
1940-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Virginia Mae Hoffman, 79, passed away March 22, 2020.
She was born April 30, 1940 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Clifford E. and Lois Mae (Carver) Cook.
Virginia was a member of the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church and served as their secretary for many years. She was a member of the Facts and Fun Club in Cameron.
She is preceded by her parents, Clifford and Lois Cook; three brothers, Clifford Bevington, Charles Bevington and Herbert Cook.
Survivors: husband, Don Hoffman, of the home; daughter, Carolyn Hoffman, Savannah, Missouri; grandson, Sean (Sierra) Collins, Trenton, Missouri and four great-grandchildren, Clara and Cadi Clutter and Ryker and Keegan Collins.
There will be a private family service with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cameron United Methodist Church- Stephen Ministry and/or the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church.
A register book will not be available to the public.
Online condolences at www.polandthompson.com
Arrangement by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

