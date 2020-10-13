Virginia McCleave Woehr, 92

Virginia McCleave Woehr of Kansas City passed away on October 11, 2020.

She was born on July 13, 1928 to Hewett and Anna (Sommer) McCleave. She graduated from Iowa State University. She worked at Random House in New York and taught in Australia for twenty years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Frances, Evelyn and Joanne and brothers Earl, Joseph, James, George and John, nephew Eddie Clymens and nieces Melanie McCleave, Mary Lou and Kelly McCleave.

Survivors: Two sisters-in-law, Ethlyn and Barbara McCleave, one nephew Randy McCleave, five nieces, Annasue Wilson, Tammy Milbourn, Bambi Evans, Kathleen Lee and Michele Thomas, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery