Virginia Teresa Girard 88, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born December 30, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Catherine and James Halter. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School, class of 1949. She worked at Truman Middle School in food service, she also was a homemaker. Virginia enjoyed making rosaries, and sent them to over seas Catholic missions, she also enjoyed crocheting, and praying at the MIR house of prayer. She was a former member of St. Patricks Catholic Church, and a member of St. James Catholic Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Girard, her parents, a daughter, Phyllis Girard, brothers, James M. and Rev. Robert Halter, sisters, Mary Catherine Brott and Rose Wilde, grandson, Daniel P. Cline in 1989, and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Ramirez in 2004. Survivors include daughters, Christine Weese, Janet Gibbons, Bernadette (Andrew) Gilbert, Elizabeth (Patrick) Cline, and Lisa (Jeff) Reed, son, Richard (Faith) Girard, all of St. Joseph, MO., sisters, Beverly Kowalczyk, Overland Park, KS, Margaret (John) Gach, and Helen (Herman) Grable of St. Joseph, 17 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton and Father Vincent Rogers Con-Celebrants. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Children's Mercy Hospital.