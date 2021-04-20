Clear
Virginia V. Patton, 100

Virginia V. Patton, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:10 AM

She was born August 12, 1920 in Easton, Missouri, to Herbert and Elsie (Wyatt) Vogel. Her mother preceded her in death, and she was raised by Herbert and Margaret Vogel.
Virginia graduated from Easton High School in 1937 and attended Platte-Gard Business School for one year.
On September 28, 1943, she married John David Patton. He preceded her in death on December 10, 1984. After marriage, she worked with her husband on the family farm.
She worked for 10 years at Westab, and was treasurer for the Avenue City R-9 School for 20 years. She also volunteered for the Rolling Hills Regional Library for 25 years. She held various offices with the United Methodist Women.
Virginia loved to travel and loved her garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; stepmother; brother, William Vogel; and sister, Joyce Vogel.
Survivors include daughter, Connie Patton; son, Jerald Patton (Dorothy); brother, Stanley Vogel (Maurine); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Clair United Methodist Church. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Clair United Methodist Church.

