Virginia Marie (Brown) Welsh, 82

Visitation: Friday, January 10th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454. ■ Service: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Gower Branch. ■ Interment: Greenlawn Cemetery. 8251 Hillcrest Rd., Kansas City, MO 64138.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Virginia Marie (Brown) Welsh, 82, formerly of Plattsburg, MO passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

She was born on September 20, 1937 the seventh and youngest child of Ovid Creel and Pauline Marie (Hawkins) Brown of Gower, MO. In 1955 she met and began dating Teddy Gerrie Welsh of Plattsburg. They were united in marriage on February 18, 1956, settling in Lathrop, MO before making Plattsburg their home and raising their three sons there. On February 19, 2002, one day after their 46th anniversary, her husband Ted, passed away.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, all six of her siblings and one grandchild.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plattsburg and a member of the Rebekah Lodge.

No matter what, she never missed a single sporting or school event that any of her three sons participated in. Also, she was a foster mother to Randy Carpenter for several years attending all his school events as well. She became a cook at the Plattsburg High School cafeteria and was the cafeteria manager for many years before accepting the position of Cafeteria Manager with the North Kansas City School District, which she retired from in 2004.

In 2008 she relocated to San Francisco, California and lived with her youngest son, Doug until 2013 when she became a resident at Lawson Manor.

She is survived by her three sons Harold Welsh, Berkley, Vale New South Wales Australia; Teddy Lee Welsh, Liberty, MO and Douglas Welsh, Las Vegas, NV. She was a grandmother of five grandchildren, Micheal Welsh Denver, CO, Tedi Morrison, Independence, MO, Samatha Welsh Darwin, North Territory, Australia, Anthony Welsh Kansas City, MO and Dawn Welsh Bosworth, MO. She enjoyed being a Great Grandmother to eleven Preston, Madysen, Landin, Jayden, Madeline, Marc, Alessandra, Caitlin, Brooklynne, Wyatt and Alena.

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial: Greenlawn Cemetery

