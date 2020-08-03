Vivian A. Lawrence, 87, Savannah, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 peacefully at the home of daughter Christy & Jim Hendrix surrounded by her family. Vivian was born November 17, 1932 in Savannah, Missouri to Ira and Violet Edwards. She married Rodney L. Lawrence August 12, 1950 and he preceded her in death on November 16, 1996.

Vivian was a member of the First Baptist Church of Savannah, MO. She was a very determined lady and went back to school and received her GED at age 70. She was an avid bowler and was a St. Joseph and State of Missouri bowling champion and was inducted into the St. Joseph Bowling Hall of Fame. She enjoyed fishing and camping and devoted her life to her family. She went by many names to those who loved her so much: Mom, Momma, Grandma, Gram, Grandma Lyle, Gigi, NamMa, Beautiful.

Survivors include her sons Jeffrey Lawrence (Idonna) Springfield, MO, Michael Lawrence (Tammy) Savannah, MO; daughters Brenda Joe (Jerry) Maryville, MO, Pam Bush (Trent) Dekalb, MO, Vickie Whitsell (Gary) Clarksdale, MO, Christy Hendrix (Jim) Savannah, MO. 26 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son Rodney C. Lawrence and daughter Carolyn E. Vaughn; her parents; brothers, Vernon, Guy, Dale and Jesse; sisters Martha and Bertha.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am Monday, August 3, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Public visitation and family receiving hours will be 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospitals or Noyes Home for Children.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the loving care Mom received from Laverne Senior Living, Savannah, MO and AseraCare Hospice.