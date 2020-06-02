Vivian B. Thornton

1931-2020

Vivian Bernice Thornton, 88, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was born on July 24, 1931 in Cameron, MO and was raised in Osborn, MO, the daughter of Bernice and Harold Thompson. She graduated from Osborn High School in 1949. Vivian married the love of her life, Delmar Thornton, on February 5, 1950. They later moved to Kansas City and created a loving home for their three children, Harold Ray, Janice, and David. From 1960 to 1996, she worked full-time as a switchboard operator at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Always active, she loved to crochet, quilt, bake, cook, garden, watch KC sports, and spend time with her family.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delmar, son Harold Ray, granddaughter Therine, grandson Matt, and beloved dog Prince. Remembering her fondly are her children Janice Jordan (Jerry) of Fort Madison, IA and David Thornton (Debbie) of Independence, MO, grandchildren Melinda Thomas (John), Ryan Thornton (Kelly), Lisa Goucher (Doug), and Sarah Jordan (Andrew Noonen), great grandchildren Kayla, Austin, Sophie, Nathan, David, Jake, Hudson, Megan, Jack, Morgan, Vivian, Owen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial is at the Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Vivian Thornton to the National Pancreas Foundation at https://pancreasfoundation.org/.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.