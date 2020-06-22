Vivian Marie Nelson, 89 of Savannah, passed away June 10, 2020.

Vivian was born March 22, 1931 to the late Cecil and Jennie (Kobbe) O'Neal in Blockton, Iowa. She graduated from Rosendale High School and later worked in production for Sherwood Medical Company.

She married Ivan Raines and later William Nelson. With these unions she had four children. She loved her family very much and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading.

Survivors include, sons, Cecil (Ellen) Raines of St. Joseph, MO, Ronald (Patty) Raines of Savannah, MO, Kenneth (Bobetta) Raines of Faucett, MO, and William (Dianna) Nelson of Krugerville, TX; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ms. Nelson has been cremated on the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. No services at this time.

Family has requests memorial donations be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation.