Vivian N. (Axtell) Golden, 84

Vivian N. (Axtell) Golden, 84, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:54 PM

Vivian was born on April 12, 1937 in Humphreys, Missouri to Earl and Beatrice (Boram) Axtell. She worked in housekeeping at the Missouri Methodist Medical Center.

She is a member of the Blair Baptist Church in Blair, Kansas

Vivian married Charley Golden on October 6, 1956 in Milan, Missouri. He survives of the home. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and a brother.

Additional survivors include; 5 daughters; Janet Neidel of St. Joseph, Missouri

Joyce Schuster (Steven) of Gower, Missouri

Julie Mathews (Mike) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Janis Barnthson of Topeka, Kansas

Janel Shultz (Bob) of Elwood, Kansas

Grandchildren; Aaron Neidel, Sara Mathews, Christian Schuster, Eliot Barnthson, Jory Barnthson and Bobby Shultz.

She always said that her proudest accomplishment was her family.

Vivian’s wishes were to be cremated with no public visitation or services. The family requests memorials to any Dementia Organization and be mailed to Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, Kansas 66090.


