Vivian Rose (Hatch) Sickman, 84

Vivian R. Sickman, 84, of Flemington, MO, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home. Vivian was born July 2, 1936 in West Line, MO to Richard Allen and Florence May (Moyer) Hatch. She graduated from La Cygne High School in 1953 before beginning her career as a secretary and credit manager for various companies in the Kansas City area, including Sheryld Crystal, the KC Gas Company, the Long Bell Lumber Division of International Paper Company, and Cummins Mid-America. She married Lawrence Joseph Sickman in Kansas City on December 31, 1964. Vivian was a devout Catholic, singing in the choir and volunteering at St. Therese Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO for 30 years, and then St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Hermitage, MO for 27 years, where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Ladies Altar & Rosary Society. She was a past president of the Women’s Credit Association, a member of the Hickory County Quilt Maker’s Club, and volunteered as treasurer for the Lake Road 83-53 Community Center at Lake Pomme de Terre. She enjoyed quilting, painting, helping her husband with woodworking, and most of all spending time with her family. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children Charlotte Yvonne Weaver, Teresa Ann Fleming, and Garrison John Sickman; granddaughter Wendy Jo Chambers; and siblings Geneva Allene Terrell, John Wesley Hatch, Eula May Akers, Eugene Allen "Bobbie" Hatch, Harold Lee "Pete" Hatch, Harry Dale Hatch, and Carol Elizabeth "Cookie" Hatch; She is survived by her children Linda Sue (Jim) Summers, Michael Wayne (Janice) Sickman, Daniel Boyd (Tami) Weaver, Cheryl Marie Parsons and Greg Freedberg, Joseph Lee (Leslie Miller) Weaver, Lawrence Joseph Sickman II; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings Margaret Ellen McRae and Wilma Jean (Ray) Hodge; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 Highway 9, Kansas City, MO, followed by an 11 am funeral service. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. Masks and social distancing will be required. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 26 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 24798 Highway 254, Hermitage, MO at 4 pm. We are asking everyone to wear red, in honor of Vivian to this event. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in Vivian’s name to your favorite animal shelter.