Jamesport, Missouri- Vonna Jean Hutchinson, 71, of Jamesport, passed away May 4, 2021.

She was born on May 7, 1949 in Gainsville, Missouri to Earl and Barbara (Rice) High.

Vonna owned and operated a retail store with her husband, Hutch in Jamesport until retiring.

She is predeceased by: her parents, Earl and Barbara High; 3 brothers, Dennis, Lonnie and Randy, and sister, Connie Jett.

Survivors: husband, “Hutch” Hutchinson; sons, Rick Hutchinson and Vince (Nicole) Hutchinson, both of Jamesport, Missouri; sister, Tammie Salilli, Chattanooga, Tennessee; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.