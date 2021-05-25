Clear
Vonna Jean Hutchinson, 71

Vonna Jean Hutchinson, 71, of Jamesport, passed away May 4, 2021.

Posted: May 25, 2021

She was born on May 7, 1949 in Gainsville, Missouri to Earl and Barbara (Rice) High.
Vonna owned and operated a retail store with her husband, Hutch in Jamesport until retiring.

She is predeceased by: her parents, Earl and Barbara High; 3 brothers, Dennis, Lonnie and Randy, and sister, Connie Jett.

Survivors: husband, “Hutch” Hutchinson; sons, Rick Hutchinson and Vince (Nicole) Hutchinson, both of Jamesport, Missouri; sister, Tammie Salilli, Chattanooga, Tennessee; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

