Walker Johnston, 21

With the deepest sorrow, we announce the disease of addiction stole Walker Bradley Johnston's life on November 8, 2021.

Walker loved to play his X-Box, he loved to banter with family and friends and enjoyed driving around feeling the freedom of no destination.

Walker never wanted to be defined by his addiction and mistakes. He was a kind hearted, feisty, intelligent, and outspoken young man.

Walker could light up any room with his smile, laughter, and humor to all people, while he silently and privately suffered deep inside the darkness.

Walker will continue to stay with us through twenty one years of memories. When a raspberry cheesecake candle burn, please remember that smell like home to him. When you root for the Chiefs, remember he thinks they suck. When you see a homeless animal remember he would try to give them a home. Remember his big beautiful blue eyes staring at you intensely when you spoke to him.

Walker's family and friends have been deeply devastated by his passing. We will see him everywhere. He has left the pain, but has left us all. Those who know Walker, even a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.

We know Walker is now with his beloved Nana and dog Butters, as well as an uncle an many great-grandparents.

Survivors include his parents Linda and Brad (Rita) Johnston, brother and best friend Jackson Johnston; siblings Sammantha (Donnie) Bowlin and Cole Snapp; stepsister Courtney Dykes; grandmother Radene Kasper; grandfather Robert Johnston and uncle Kevin Johnston; his best friend Rylan Miller; and many aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, November14, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.