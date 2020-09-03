Wallace Carpenter, M.D., 94

Wallace Carpenter, M.D.

November 14, 1925 - September 1, 2020

Wallace Carpenter, M.D., the son of John Wesley and Blanche Marie (Wallace) Carpenter, was born on November 14, 1925, in Bolckow, Missouri. He attended Bolckow High School, graduating in 1941. Wally then attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri for three years, University of Missouri for three years, and University of Missouri School of Medicine for two years. Wally then transferred to Northwestern School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, where he received his Doctorate of Medicine. He spent one year completing his rotating internship in Kansas City.

In December of 1947, Wally was united in marriage to Virginia Graf. They later divorced. On January 23, 1970, Wally was united in marriage to Dianna Martin at United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Together, they purchased a farm in 1972 south of Rock Port where they lived until 2019.

In 1952, Wally began practicing medicine in Rock Port and later in Tarkio, Missouri. He also was employed by Community Hospital, Fairfax, Missouri and for many years served as Chief of Staff. He was Board Certified in Family Practice medicine. In 2001, he sold the practice and soon began practicing in Mound City, Missouri, until 2008 when he retired at the age of 82. Wally faithfully served the northwest Missouri area for 56 years.

Wally was a member of the United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, and served in multiple committee positions. He was on the original founding Rock Port Telephone Board and the SPEBSQSA National Barber Shop Association. He initiated the Jamaica Mission and supervised many medical teams for eighteen years. Wally passed away, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 under the care of his grandson, Dustin, at his home in Rock Port at the age of 94 surrounded by his loving family. His great loves were his Lord, his family, his music, farming, and medicine. He had a compassionate heart and loved people.

Besides his parents, Wally was preceded in death by son, Bobby Smith; brothers, J.R. Carpenter and Dr. Sam Carpenter. Survivors include wife, Dianna Carpenter, Rock Port; children, James W. (Mary) Carpenter, Edwards, Missouri, George W. (Diane) Carpenter, Carrollton, Missouri, Charles R. (Janice) Carpenter, Rock Port, Carol Susan (Dr. Gary) Allen, Columbia, Missouri, Marieann Carpenter, Omaha, Nebraska, Kera Carpenter, Washington, D.C., and Dr. Martin (Shelly) Carpenter, Iowa City, Iowa; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; sister, Laura M. Bowen, St. Joseph, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

**UPDATE: In the interest of public safety and multiple new positive COVID cases, the visitation and funeral service will now be held at the Rock Port Blue Jay Football Stadium. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Those attending the visitation/funeral are required to wear masks.**

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 4, 2020, Rock Port Blue Jay Football Stadium, Rock Port, Missouri.

Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M., Friday at the stadium, prior to the service.

Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Interment: 2:00 P.M., Friday at Bolckow Cemetery, Bolckow, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers memorials to United Methodist Church, Rock Port or Christ United Methodist Church, Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port

www.minterfuneralchapels.com