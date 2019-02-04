Walter H. Lewis November 6, 1952 - February 4, 2019

Walter H. “Wally” Lewis

1952-2019

Walter H. “Wally” Lewis, 66, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was born November 6, 1952.

Wally married Linda S. Reynolds on April 17, 1976; she survives of the home.

He was a 1970 graduate of Elwood, High School. Wally worked at Boehringer Ingelheim for 30 years.

Wally enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, especially the Chiefs and loved music and antiques.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty (Graves) Lewis; uncles, Jim Wells, Bob Graves.

Additional survivors include son, Scott Lewis; sisters, Sharon Patterson (David), Georgia Mae Martinez (Manny); aunt, Dona Wells; father-in-law, Wayne Reynolds, Sr.; cousins, Joyce Schmidt, George Losack; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 4:30 to 5:30 P.M. Thursday, Elwood Community Center, Elwood, KS. Reception to follow the gathering. Private Inurnment at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.