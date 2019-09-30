Clear

Walter L. Stufflebean, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri

Simplify Cremations & Funerals 2335 St. Joseph Avenue St Joseph, MO 64505 Final Resting Place Mount Auburn Cemetery 3137 Beck Road St. Joseph, MO

Walter L. Stufflebean, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at home.
He was born May 5, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Walter drove concrete trucks most of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping.
Survivors include his wife, Regina (Kissick) Stufflebean; children, Shyann Ray, Amanda Stufflebean, Walter Stufflebean, Jr., James Stufflebean, Wanda Stufflebean, Destany Stufflebean, Stormy Stufflebean, Jeremy Nold, Joshua Nold, Kaleb Coker; parents, Wanda and Larry Campbell; sisters, Joann Thompson, Lesley Pillsbury, Brenda Moore; brothers, Johnny Stufflebean, Brian Campbell; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Missouri Valley Church.

