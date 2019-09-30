Obituary

Walter L. Stufflebean, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at home.

He was born May 5, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Walter drove concrete trucks most of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Regina (Kissick) Stufflebean; children, Shyann Ray, Amanda Stufflebean, Walter Stufflebean, Jr., James Stufflebean, Wanda Stufflebean, Destany Stufflebean, Stormy Stufflebean, Jeremy Nold, Joshua Nold, Kaleb Coker; parents, Wanda and Larry Campbell; sisters, Joann Thompson, Lesley Pillsbury, Brenda Moore; brothers, Johnny Stufflebean, Brian Campbell; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Missouri Valley Church.