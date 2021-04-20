Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walter Norman Tilbury, 92

Walter Norman Tilbury,92, of Independence, MO,died Monday, April 5, 2021 at his residence.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:27 AM

Walter Norman Tilbury,92, of Independence, MO,died Monday, April 5, 2021 at his residence.

Born in Buffalo, New York July 31, 1928, he was reared in St. Joseph, Missouri and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1946.

He entered the Army that year and spent 13 months in Korea. He later received his AA from St. Joseph Junior College and his BA from Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas.

He retired from IBM in 1987 after thirty years with the company. He was a Methodist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Daisy Tilbury, a younger brother Jerry Paul (Hazel), his older brother, Ronald (Regina), his nephew Mike (Lori) of Peoria, Arizona and his partner for 34 years, Joe Arthur Jones.

He is survived by and his best friend and caregiver Kevin Bradley of the home.

Open public viewing will be held 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Saturday and 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday at the Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Mo.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories