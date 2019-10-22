Clear

Walter Ray Bieri, 85, Savannah, Missouri

Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Friday, October 25, 2019 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave St. Joseph , MO 64506 Final Resting Place Memorial Park Cemetery 5005 Frederick Ave St. Joseph , MO 64506

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Walter Ray Bieri
1934-2019

Walter Ray Bieri, 85, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.
He was born on August 3, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Walter and Lena Bieri.
He proudly served in the Army and was stationed in Germany for 18 months before transferring to the Reserves.
Walter married Carolyn Pearson on August 8, 1970 and they celebrated 49 years together. She survives of the home.
He worked for Wire Rope Corporation for 30 years before retiring. After retirement, Walter enjoyed collecting and restoring Farmall tractors. If it was red he had to have it. Being home on the farm with his family was his favorite place to be. He loved taking his dog Buddy for rides in the truck everyday, and never missed the chance to eat at Farris Truck Stop.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Rob.
Survivors include his wife, son, Ed Bieri (Tina); grandchildren, Erin, Ashley, Kristen, Megan, and Devin; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Athena; extended family, Mark A. Morris (Angie), and his beloved dog Buddy.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 18681 US 59, Country Club, Missouri, 64505, or Donor’s Choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
After a mostly cloudy day on Monday, sunshine is back in the forecast today with winds dying down this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories