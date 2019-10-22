Obituary

Walter Ray Bieri

1934-2019

Walter Ray Bieri, 85, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born on August 3, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Walter and Lena Bieri.

He proudly served in the Army and was stationed in Germany for 18 months before transferring to the Reserves.

Walter married Carolyn Pearson on August 8, 1970 and they celebrated 49 years together. She survives of the home.

He worked for Wire Rope Corporation for 30 years before retiring. After retirement, Walter enjoyed collecting and restoring Farmall tractors. If it was red he had to have it. Being home on the farm with his family was his favorite place to be. He loved taking his dog Buddy for rides in the truck everyday, and never missed the chance to eat at Farris Truck Stop.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Rob.

Survivors include his wife, son, Ed Bieri (Tina); grandchildren, Erin, Ashley, Kristen, Megan, and Devin; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Athena; extended family, Mark A. Morris (Angie), and his beloved dog Buddy.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 18681 US 59, Country Club, Missouri, 64505, or Donor’s Choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.