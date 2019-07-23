Walter “Walt” Leo Dowd, 77, Kansas City, MO

Obituary

WALTER “WALT” LEO DOWD

Walter “Walt” Leo Dowd, 77, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Kansas City, MO. Walt was born January 9, 1942 in DeQueen, Arkansas to William Devine and Beatrice Marie (Walter) Dowd. He was raised in the Weston, MO area and graduated with honors from the University of Missouri—Columbia with a degree in Forestry & emphasis in Wood Product Merchandising. Walt married Kathleen Anne Boeding on November 26, 1964 at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, KS. He worked for U.S. Plywood and later moved to Beverly Lumber Company, where he became President of the company. Walt was a member and past Treasurer of the Eleomonsonary Society of Platte County. He served his community in numerous ways, including: Platte County Historical Society, K.C.I. Rotary Club, North K.C. Breakfast Club, and Weston Jaycees. He was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and was a member of the Twelve Apostles Catholic Church of Platte City. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had many hobbies and interests, which included: photography, woodworking, singing in church choirs, collecting and hunting for stamps, rocks, and Native American arrowheads and art, especially pottery. Walt also loved to create his own pottery designs as well. Walt also loved to play golf and remembered October 14, 1987 with fondness as the date of his “hole in one”. He was preceded in death by his parents. Walt is survived by: his wife Kate; his daughters Colleen Dowd, and Denise (Kevin) McGraw; his granddaughter Shea McGraw; his brothers Bill (LeMoine) Dowd, Pat (Scarlott) Dowd, and John (Sandy) Dowd; and his nephew, several nieces, and many friends. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston. Inurnment of the cremains will take place at a later date in the Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Seneca, KS. Memorial contributions can be given to: XII Apostles Catholic Church or to a college fund for Walt’s granddaughter Shea, by making checks payable to: MOST-Missouri 529 Savings Plan, (in memo: FBO Shea McGraw Acct# 540465283-01). Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home—Weston, MO—Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com