Wanda D. Adams, 87

Wanda D. Adams, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:49 PM

She was born April 9, 1933 in Seymour, Missouri to Harry and Mabel (Hargus) Hamilton.
Wanda married Harold Adams on February 4, 1956. He survives of the home.
She grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School, Class of 1951. She then worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for 23 years.
Wanda enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting. She was a great cook and homemaker. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. Family tradition was very important.
The family wants to give thanks to Mosaic Hospice caregivers Heidi Sidwell, Cynthia McCallon, Jason Atkinson, Janet Woolery and Missy Wiedmer.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Mavis Weeks.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; sons, Randy Adams (Heather) and Steven Adams (Darcy); sister, Genila Gay (Jack); brother-in-law, Clyde Weeks; grandchildren, Amanda and Seth Adams; and great-grandchildren, Madyson, Keira, Bella and Finley Adams.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Noyes Home for Children or Mosaic Hospice.

