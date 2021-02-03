Clear
Wanda D. Bennett, 75

Wanda D. Bennett 75, St. Joseph passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 with her daughter at her side.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:44 AM

Wanda D. Bennett 75, St. Joseph passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 with her daughter at her side. She was born January 5, 1946 in Rushville, Indiana. Wanda Married Carroll O.(Omey) Bennett on May 2, 1963 in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death in 1987. Wanda retired from Social Security Administration in St. Joseph after many years, she loved her job. Wanda was a loving and dedicated Mother and Grandmother, and made an impact on most everyone she met. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, her Mother, Louvenia Jarrett, and 1 brother, Phillip Feeback. Wanda will be deeply missed by her Children, Son, Andrew (Christine) Bennett of St. Joseph. Daughter, Amanda Bennett of St. Joseph. And her closes friend and caregiver, Kenny Martinez. Wanda is survived by her children, 5 Grandsons, Corey & Andrew Bennett, Anthony Cowens, Seth & Patrick Throckmorton, 5 Great-Grandchildren, RaeAnna, Adrian and Alikk Bennett, Carter Darnell and Alexander Cowens all of St. Joseph, 4 Sisters, Linda Null of Decaturville, Tennessee. Lila Reed and Lorraine Brinegar of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Robin Hobbs of Van Buren, Arkansas. 1 brother, Brian Jarrett of Waukegan, Illinois, and sister in law, Vicki Feeback. Ms. Bennett has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please be responsible and wear a mask.


