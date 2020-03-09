Wanda Earlene Moore

1929-2020

Wanda Earlene Moore, 90, Smithville, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was born September 15, 1929 in Cincinnati, Iowa.

Wanda married Basil Moore September 10, 1950. He preceded her in death July 7, 2006.

She worked in housekeeping at Heartland Reginal Medical Center for many years.

Wanda enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and fishing. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Moore; daughter, Sandra Hicks; parents, Earl and Stella (Stuff) Moore; and sister, Norma Jessop.

Survivors include daughters, Terri Mathews (Jeff), Caroline Moore; 11 grandchildren; brother, Donald Wood (Linda); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.