Wanda J. Hernandez Stewart, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri

Parish Rosary Thursday, June 06, 2019 6:00PM - 6:30PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Visitation Thursday, June 06, 2019 6:30PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Friday, June 07, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Wanda J. Hernandez Stewart
1938-2019

Wanda J. Hernandez Stewart, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
She was born August 7, 1938 in Sparks, Kansas.
Wanda married David (Richard) Hernandez February 15, 1958. He preceded her in death April 7, 1989. She later married Clarence D. Stewart December 3, 1993. He preceded her in death May 30, 2011.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Pony Express Chapter of A.B.W.A.
She enjoyed playing cards, quilting, gardening, watching the game show network, Price is Right, and cooking channel. Wanda was an avid Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs Fan but most of all she enjoyed spending time with the family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Opal (Harness) Frasher; brothers, Dean and James A. Frasher; son-in-law, Aaron Reil; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include children, Debbie Giannattasio (Larry), Rick Hernandez (Julie), Tricia L. Reil; step-children, David Stewart (Wanda), Cheryl Eisenhauer, Steven Stewart; sister, Sharon Jones; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Hospice, the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

