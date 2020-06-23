Clear

Wanda Jean Simpson, 81

Visitation: Monday, June 8th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222. W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Monday, June 8th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel

Wanda Jean Simpson
1938 – 2020

Deepwater, MO- Wanda Jean Simpson, 81, of Deepwater, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home.
Wanda was born December 18, 1938, to George and Leona (Wright) Borders in Kansas City, MO.
On September 8, 1963, Wanda married Howard R. Simpson in Kansas City. She was a homemaker.
Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Simpson; granddaughter Diane Morris; brother, Donnie Borders; 2 sisters, Margie Parrish and Frances Rea.
She is survived by her husband Howard, of the home; Daughters Christine (Denny) Britton, Milwaukee, OR, Catherine (Dan) White, Peculiar, MO.; Kathryn (Bob Shields)Arnold, Kansas City, MO, Delores (Steve) Roundtree, Elklund, MO,; sons Bruce Simpson, Huffman, TX, Russell (Peggy) Simpson, Buffalo, MO.; Sister Joyce (Donnell) Gomez, Portland, OR.; 16 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday June 8, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Services are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

