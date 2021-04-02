Clear
Wanda K. Reynolds, 75

Wanda Reynolds, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 11:54 AM

She was born November 21, 1945 in Worth, Missouri to James P. and Evelyn (Holmes) Myers.
Wanda married Timothy H. Reynolds on August 26, 1965. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1986.
She was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1964, and was a beautician for over 30 years.
Wanda loved the arts, especially painting, drawing and was a published illustrator of children’s books. She also was a 50-plus year member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
She was very devoted to her family and always put them first.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two brothers.
Survivors include daughter, Gail Rudolph Davis (Jon); son, Greg Reynolds (Lori); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; and numerous extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

