Obituary

Wanda L. Kirkham, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by family and staff from Harborview Nursing Home and AseraCare Hospice, following her bout with ovarian cancer.

She was born August 13, 1935, the only daughter of Stoy O. Kirkham and Lillian B. Cummings.

Wanda was married to Byron L. Van Gilder for 58 years; he preceded her in death in 2012.

Wanda attained an 8th grade education, was a loving wife and mother, as well as a homemaker and co-worker alongside her husband in construction for many years. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church, and was a person her loved family, friends and making personalized cards.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her children, Theresa L. Jackson (Michael), St. Joseph, MO, Rhonda L. Kovich (Richard), Wichita, KS, Byron L. Van Gilder, Jr. (Teri), Gladstone, MO, Schuyler P. Van Gilder (Beth), Thompson Station, TN; grandchildren, Jared M. Jackson (Paula), Westerville, OH, Jesse L. Jackson (Kristen), Liberty, MO, Javan A. Jackson (Sarah), Savannah, MO, Matthew M. Kovich (Wendy), The Woodlands, TX, Anthony M. Kovich (Deanna), Wichita, KS, Angela M. Waters (Shawn), Navarre, FL, Alyssa L. Butler (Sam), LaVista, NE, Steven K. Van Gilder, Thompson Station, TN, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family Inurnment and a Celebration of Life will be announced to family, friends and members of Green Valley Baptist at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AseraCare Hospice Savannah, 301 E. Price Ave., Suite B, Savannah, MO. 64485. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.