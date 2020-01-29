Wanda M. Dunham, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was born December 7, 1922 to Herbert and Mary (Kennicutt) Castle.
She married Harry Dunham June 12, 1941. They were married 71 years until his death in 2011.
She was a member of Woodson Chapel Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother, Herbert L. Castle, Jr.
Survivors include son, Gary Dunham; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and brother, Bill Castle (Marlys).
Private Graveside Services and Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
