Wanda May Chambers, 92

Wanda Chambers, of Paola, KS, peacefully passed from sleep into eternity on August 18, 2020, in her home. Wanda was born May 2, 1928, at the family farm southwest of Savannah, MO. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1945.

She was employed by the Dr. Nichols Cancer Sanitarium for five years until she married the love of her life, William Aaron Chambers, on August 29, 1948, at the Savannah Methodist Church. She worked at the Maryville Lumber Company while Bill was in college. They lived in Clinton, Kansas City, St. Joseph, and Savannah during their 62 years of marriage. Wanda moved to Paola after Bill's death.

She was a member of the Amazonia Methodist Church and then the St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was very active in Christian Women's Club of St. Joseph and Friendship Bible Studies for many years. Wanda loved her church and her Lord, and was certain in her salvation.

Wanda was a dedicated homemaker for her family. She loved being grandma to her grandchildren and Gigi to her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed many types of crafts and handwork, especially quilting. She spent countless hours in her lovely flower gardens, and enjoyed travelling and camping with Bill.

She was preceded in death by her dear husband Bill in 2011, parents Clyde and Rada (Vetter) Wampler, siblings Maxine Shreve, Garold Wampler, Evelyn Steeby, Herbert Wampler, and step-mother Frances Wampler.

Wanda is survived by daughter Sydney (Mark) Dulgarian of Paola, KS, sons David (Linda) Chambers of Spotsylvania, VA and Steve (Carol) Chambers of Madison, AL; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Doris Schopfer, Debbie Deering, Ron Wampler, and Dwight Wampler; and several dear nieces and nephews, and friends.

Services will be 12:00 PM, Monday, August 24 at Savannah Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.

The family requests that masks be worn and practice social distancing for the visitation and service.