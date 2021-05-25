Clear
Wanda Rose (Turner) Hernandez, 75

Wanda Rose (Turner) Hernandez, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her home.

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:52 PM

Wanda was born in Easton, MO on July 10, 1945 to the late Clara and Willard Turner.
Wanda worked at Whitaker Cable, Custom Cable, then Sherwood Medical upon retiring. On November, 3, 1972, she married the love of her life, Frank Hernandez at Patee Park Baptist Church.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Bonnie Williams and brother James Turner.
She is survived by her husband Frank Hernandez of the home, 6 children, Christina Noland, Donald Noland, Shelly Hernandez, Lisa Hernandez, Kim Hernandez and Theresa (Dan) Wollenzien, sisters, Beatrice Tenney, Betty (Gene) Hodge, Rita Turner, Carolyn Studna, Lucy (Clarence) Taylor, Judy Knorr, and Pam (Jerry) Nixon, brother-in-law, Nate (Pauline) Hernandez Jr., Sisters-in-law, Mary Hernandez and Linda Turner, 9 grandchildren, Cory (Tori) Taylor, Casey (Ashli) Taylor, Chance (Josh) Tott, Cheyenne (Jonathan) Baker, Hayley Hernandez, Tanner Hazelwood, Taylor Owens, Lexus Owens, and Skylar Owens. She was also blessed with 6 great-grandsons, and two great-granddaughters, the youngest being Karma, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Patee Park Baptist Church or the donor's choice.

