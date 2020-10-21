Wanda Ruth Mann, 85, of Gower, MO passed away October 19, 2020.

She was born on June 4, 1935 to Guy Gibson and Etta Ruth (Jones) Randol in Garden City, MO. Wanda graduated from Gower High School in 1953.

On January 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Glenn “Bill” Mann. After their marriage they lived in rural Gower where they made their home. Bill passed away on April 22, 2020.

Wanda worked as an LPN at the Gower Convalescent Center. She attended Grace Evangelical in St. Joseph. Wanda enjoyed reading, working at the convalescent center and most of all taking care of her grandchildren and being with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her parents Guy and Ruth Randol; brothers Don Randol, Harold “Doc” Randol, Tom Randol, and Chuck Randol; sisters Lois Mae Boyle, Norma Jean Baldwin, and Margie Shanks.

Wanda is survived by her children Randy Mann and wife Leta, Roger Mann and wife Ronda, Paul Mann and wife Sheila; Robin Stapleton and husband Rick; grandchildren Jesse Mann, Lauren Heston and husband Colin, Joshua Mann and wife Melanie, Clancy Mann, Rachel Pflugradt and husband Derek, Ian Mann, Jordan Mann, Clarissa Mann, Randol Ramseier and husband Kaleb; great-grandchildren Zachary, Ella, Alexander, Pierce, Owen, and Uriah; sister Julie Reynolds; several nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 12:00-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower

Donations may be made to the Gower Convalescent Center.