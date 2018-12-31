Waneta Rose Older March 28, 1947 - December 31, 2018

Waneta Rose Older

1947-2018

Wantea Rose Older, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018.

She was born March 28, 1947 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to Clarence and Ivaree (Brennen) Adcock.

Waneta enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved life and lived life to the fullest.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Frances King, Garland Rhodes, Bobby Rhodes, Shirley Jerome, and Donna Ashford.

Survivors include sister, Sue Hall (Gary); nieces and nephews, Janet Qualls (Dan), Debbie Sales (Bob), Richard Ninemires (Anna), Christine Ninemires, Billie Ashford (Terri), Michael Hall (Brandi), Kathy Hall (Sam), Rochelle Liston, Ricky Rhodes and Tammy Robinson; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family to assist with headstone.