Waneta Rose Older March 28, 1947 - December 31, 2018

The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family to assist with headstone. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Waneta Rose Older
1947-2018

Wantea Rose Older, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018.
She was born March 28, 1947 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to Clarence and Ivaree (Brennen) Adcock.
Waneta enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved life and lived life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Frances King, Garland Rhodes, Bobby Rhodes, Shirley Jerome, and Donna Ashford.
Survivors include sister, Sue Hall (Gary); nieces and nephews, Janet Qualls (Dan), Debbie Sales (Bob), Richard Ninemires (Anna), Christine Ninemires, Billie Ashford (Terri), Michael Hall (Brandi), Kathy Hall (Sam), Rochelle Liston, Ricky Rhodes and Tammy Robinson; numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
