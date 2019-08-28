Warren E. Pigg, 90, of St. Joseph, MO

Warren E. Pigg, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

He was born July 15, 1929 in Worth County, MO to James Homer and Hazel Pigg.

Warren was raised in Worth County. He married Rosalee Shannon on September 9, 1951 at Gentry Baptist Church. Warren joined the Air National Guard and retired after 20 years. He was a member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church for over 33 years.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, sister Evelyn and brother James Lowell Pigg.

Survivors include his wife Rosalee; daughters LaDonna (Jim) Miljavac, Rebecca (Jim) Deatherage, Carolyn (Bruce) Schindler, and Leisa Pigg; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother Edward (Betty) Pigg; sister-in-law Minola Hise; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Crooks officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Knox Cemetery in Worth, Missouri.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.