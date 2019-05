Obituary

Warren Rhyner

1927-2019

Warren Rhyner, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

He was born February 13, 1927 in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Warren married Helen Montegna February 6, 1960. She survives of the home.

He was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Former member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Joseph Country Club and Elks Club #40, B.P.O.E.

Warren enjoyed golf and had a great love for animals

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Rhyner; parents; and step-father, Whitey.

Additional survivors include children, Beth Ann Moon (Peter), Greenwich, Connecticut, Randy Rhyner (Karen), Leawood, Kansas, Rick Rhyner (Susan), Leawood, Kansas, Rob Rhyner (Marta), Chicago, Illinois, Rene’ Rhyner (Eric), Denver, Colorado, Ryan Rhyner (Julie), Omaha, Nebraska; and 12 grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.