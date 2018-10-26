Warren W. Stucki
November 1, 1921 - October 26, 2018
Warren W. Stucki, 96, of Savannah, MO, died Friday, October 26, 2018, at Carriage Square Health Care Center in St. Joseph.
Warren was born November 1, 1921 in Helena, MO, to William and Ella May (Thomann) Stucki.
He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II as a radio operator and assistant tank driver in the European Theater.
He retired as broadcast engineer with KXCV radio in Maryville. He had previously worked with American Airlines and KFEQ radio.
He married Georgia Lee Blakley on January 9, 1943 in St. Joseph and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Douglas Stucki, Roger Stucki (Connie); three grandchildren, Eric, Matthew, and Lindsay Stucki; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lorine Grider and Wilma Hatcher.
Memorials to a charity of the donor's choice.
Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
