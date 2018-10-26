Clear

Warren W. Stucki November 1, 1921 - October 26, 2018

Warren W. Stucki

November 1, 1921 - October 26, 2018

Warren W. Stucki, 96, of Savannah, MO, died Friday, October 26, 2018, at Carriage Square Health Care Center in St. Joseph.

Warren was born November 1, 1921 in Helena, MO, to William and Ella May (Thomann) Stucki.

He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II as a radio operator and assistant tank driver in the European Theater.

He retired as broadcast engineer with KXCV radio in Maryville. He had previously worked with American Airlines and KFEQ radio.

He married Georgia Lee Blakley on January 9, 1943 in St. Joseph and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Douglas Stucki, Roger Stucki (Connie); three grandchildren, Eric, Matthew, and Lindsay Stucki; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lorine Grider and Wilma Hatcher.

Memorials to a charity of the donor's choice.

Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

To start the workweek, another nice day is expected. Monday we will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday.
