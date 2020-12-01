Warren "Walt" Walter Hoffman, 81

Warren Walter Hoffman, 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home in St. Joseph.

Walt was born on February 17, 1939 in Troy, Kansas to Mahlon and Tina (Robbins) Hoffman. He lived in Wathena, Kansas until moving to St. Joseph in 1980. Walt was a heavy equipment operator working out of the Labor’s Union #101 in St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers: Shorty, Vernon and Danny Hoffman, sister, Virginia Adams.

Survivors include 2 sons, Jeff Hoffman (Carla) of St. Joseph

Steve Brown (Lisa) of Agency, Missouri

7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

Brother, Lewis Hoffman of Savannah, Missouri

2 sisters; Erma Nurski and Veda Mc Dowell both of St. Joseph

PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE:

At: Moray Cemetery north of Bendena, Kansas

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.