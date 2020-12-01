Clear
Warren "Walt" Walter Hoffman, 81

Warren Walter Hoffman, 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home in St. Joseph.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Walt was born on February 17, 1939 in Troy, Kansas to Mahlon and Tina (Robbins) Hoffman. He lived in Wathena, Kansas until moving to St. Joseph in 1980. Walt was a heavy equipment operator working out of the Labor’s Union #101 in St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers: Shorty, Vernon and Danny Hoffman, sister, Virginia Adams.

Survivors include 2 sons, Jeff Hoffman (Carla) of St. Joseph

Steve Brown (Lisa) of Agency, Missouri

7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

Brother, Lewis Hoffman of Savannah, Missouri

2 sisters; Erma Nurski and Veda Mc Dowell both of St. Joseph

PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE:

At: Moray Cemetery north of Bendena, Kansas

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
