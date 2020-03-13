Clear
Wayne A. Reynolds, Sr., 91

Services are private. Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Wayne A. Reynolds, Sr., 91, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mosaic Hospital, surrounded by family.
He was born July 31, 1928 to Homer and Ruth (Griffee) Reynolds.
Wayne married Doris Edwards April 20, 1963. She preceded him in death in 1986.
He was the owner of Reynolds Body Shop in Savannah, Missouri from 1966 to 1989.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, going to Texas in the winter. He was an avid go-cart racer throughout the 1970s, as well as Chiefs and Royals fan. He never missed watching a game of either.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond, Butch and twin, Duane; and companion, Peggy Goins.
Survivors include children, Linda Lewis, Vickey (Rick) Collier, Wayne (Michelle) Reynolds and Raymond (Sherry) Reynolds; grandchildren, Scott Lewis, Sarah Collier-Peterson, Leah Collier-Marino, Aimee Collier-Walker, Katie Collier-Anderson, Jessica Reynolds, and Danielle Reynolds-Strasser; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Wayne is also survived by two stepdaughters, Peggy Tobey and Carol Gaddie. Peggy was also his caregiver and survives of the home.
Private graveside service and inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
