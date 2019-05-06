Wayne Cook, 63, of St. Joseph, MO

Wayne Cook

1956-2019

Wayne Cook, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away May 4, 2019.

Wayne was born on March 23, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Walter & Barbara (Russell) Cook Bougher. He was a bus driver for the City of St. Joseph.

Surviving family includes: daughters, Briana Cook (Chris Morgan), Melissa Martin (Joseph Donaldson); brothers, David Donelson (Nora Guzewicz) and Ken Cook; six grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Mr. Cook has been cremated.

Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel in St. Joseph.