Wayne Cook, 63, of St. Joseph, MO

Visitation Wednesday, May 08, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Wayne Cook
1956-2019

Wayne Cook, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away May 4, 2019.

Wayne was born on March 23, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Walter & Barbara (Russell) Cook Bougher. He was a bus driver for the City of St. Joseph.

Surviving family includes: daughters, Briana Cook (Chris Morgan), Melissa Martin (Joseph Donaldson); brothers, David Donelson (Nora Guzewicz) and Ken Cook; six grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Mr. Cook has been cremated.

Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel in St. Joseph.

