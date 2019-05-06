Wayne Cook
1956-2019
Wayne Cook, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away May 4, 2019.
Wayne was born on March 23, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Walter & Barbara (Russell) Cook Bougher. He was a bus driver for the City of St. Joseph.
Surviving family includes: daughters, Briana Cook (Chris Morgan), Melissa Martin (Joseph Donaldson); brothers, David Donelson (Nora Guzewicz) and Ken Cook; six grandchildren.
Per his wishes, Mr. Cook has been cremated.
Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel in St. Joseph.
Related Content
- Wayne Cook, 63, of St. Joseph, MO
- Clifton "Sam" Cox, 63, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Jimmie R. Culbertson, 63, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- John Wayne Neill, 63
- Kathy Lynn Merrick, 63, of St. Joseph
- Susan D. Welch, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Billie Jean Cook, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Joyce Cook, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Jack Wayne Fennel, 91, of St. Joseph, MO,
- Robert (Robbie) Sale, Jr., 63, of St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...