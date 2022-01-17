Wayne E. Nold, 84

Wayne E. Nold died December 15, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO.

Wayne was born the youngest child of Leslie J. and Thelma V. Nold, October 11, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri. They preceded him in death, as well as nephews, Stephen Nold and Brent Cocking.

Wayne married Betty R. Fox, January 8, 1960 in Wichita, KS. Betty preceded him in death August 15, 2021.

Following graduation in Savannah, Missouri, Wayne enlisted and served in the United States Air Force (Air Police) 1955-1959. Following short terms of employment with Karnes Motor Company, Dannen Mills and Tucker Feed company, all of St. Joseph, he began a career in 1966 with Albers Feed & Farm Supply in St. Joseph. In 1970 he was transferred to Wichita, Kansas where he managed an agricultural wholesale/retail business for Carnation's Feed Division until 1986. Later the business became known as CW Feeds, which he co-owned from 1988 - 1992.

Wayne's personal time was spent in many enjoyable and diverse areas during 36 years in Wichita. Restoring classic Mustangs (1964 -65 & 66's) was a passion for many years along with his Happy Home Pet Care Business, driving a tour bus evenings and weekends, real estate agent with bank appraisal assignments and recreational golf -- all in his spare hours. Following retirement he added stained glass art along with much more golf. He and Betty officially retired to north Missouri in 2006, where they enjoyed their remaining years with family and friends.

His local affiliations include Cosby Blue Lodge No. 600, and Moila Temple where he is currently a member of the Ole Tymers Antique Autos Unit.

Wayne is survived by one brother L.J. Nold of St. Joseph, and sister Joyce M. Miller of rural Savannah. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Church membership was transferred from Long Branch Christian Church to Ashland United Methodist Church in 2012. In honoring his wishes, there will be no visitation or service scheduled. Mr. Nold has been cremated with graveside inurnment to be held in the Savannah, Missouri Cemetery at a later date.