Wayne Edward Griffin

1941-2020

Wayne Edward Griffin, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.

He was born in Bangor, Maine November 17, 1941 to Carl and Delia Griffin.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include children, Marcia Dotson, Kenneth Griffin, Sr., Felicia Griffin-Bourne (Doug), Jeff Griffin; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.