Wayne Edward Shannon, 78

Wayne Edward Shannon, 78, of Braymer, passed away July 26, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:02 PM

He was born July 7, 1943 in Norborne, Missouri to Paul and Dorothy (Waters) Shannon.
Wayne was employed in trucking until retiring.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Paul and Dorothy and his wife, Linda.

Survivors: daughter, Teri Lange, Braymer, Missouri; son, Edward (Rita) Medlock, Pleasant Hill, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Samantha, Desiree, Jared, Jacob, Jarod and Jayden; 6 great-grandchildren, Paige, Brayden, Rori, Petrus, Emerson, and Rowan; 2 sisters, Rosemary James, Clarksburg, Missouri and Kathy Clevenger, Braymer, Missouri.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron , MO.

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
