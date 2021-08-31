Wayne Edward Shannon, 78, of Braymer, passed away July 26, 2021.

He was born July 7, 1943 in Norborne, Missouri to Paul and Dorothy (Waters) Shannon.

Wayne was employed in trucking until retiring.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Paul and Dorothy and his wife, Linda.

Survivors: daughter, Teri Lange, Braymer, Missouri; son, Edward (Rita) Medlock, Pleasant Hill, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Samantha, Desiree, Jared, Jacob, Jarod and Jayden; 6 great-grandchildren, Paige, Brayden, Rori, Petrus, Emerson, and Rowan; 2 sisters, Rosemary James, Clarksburg, Missouri and Kathy Clevenger, Braymer, Missouri.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron , MO.