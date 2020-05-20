Clear
Wayne Eugene Davis, 53

Service: Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 3:00 PM @ 3601 West Colony Square, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Wayne Eugene Davis
1966-2020

Wayne Eugene Davis, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was born October 3, 1966.
Wayne loved fishing, basketball, gardening and detailing cars. He was a huge music and Rihanna fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Rodney Hendrix.
Survivors include his sons, Dominic Davis, Jeremiah Wilson-Paden; mother, Barbara Gibson; father, Wayne E. Wilson (Carol); grandchild, Rumor Davis; siblings, Tyrone Davis (Stephanie), Tara Cruse, Carl Hendrix, Billy Howard (Shelly), Shaela Teetor (Charles), Sheila Bradford, Bronelle Grayson (Greg); step-children, Tyrell Dydell, Christopher Wilson; his beloved cat, Pretty Girl; several aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, 3601 West Colony Square, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506.

