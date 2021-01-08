Wayne LeRoy Drydale, 98, of Bolckow, MO passed away December 25, 2020 at his residence with loving family at his side.

Wayne was born October 12, 1922 in Bolckow, MO. His parents were Roy John Drydale and Alice M. (Schrader) Drydale. They precede him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother Leland M. Drydale.

He graduated from Bolckow High School and was valedictorian of his high school class.

Wayne served his country in the United States Navy and Merchant Marines during World war II.

On December 14, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO he was united in marriage to Mary Frances Stephens. She passed away January 3, 2013.

Except for living 3 years in Colorado, he was an area resident.

He was a member of the Bethany Christian Church, rural Barnard, MO.

Wayne was a farmer, who also raised registered quarter horses as well as cattle. He was recognized nationally and won numerous awards with his quarter horses. He very much enjoyed his grandchildren. He was known and will be remembered as a very nice man.

His survivors include his three children; Roy “RW” (Tammy) Drydale of Bolckow, Gary L. (Roberta J.) Drydale also of Bolckow and Shirley (Bill) McPike of Savannah, MO. Four grandchildren; Jennifer (Phil) Burhoop, J.C. Watts, April Drydale, and Christopher (Kimberly) Drydale. Three great grandchildren Will and Brooke Burhoop and Wyatt Drydale, and one brother; Harold Max (Lula) Drydale,of Barnard, MO.

Funeral services for Wayne Drydale will be conducted on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Bethany Christian Church, rural Barnard, MO. Funeral time will be 2:00 PM. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

A visitation for Wayne Drydale will be from 6-8 PM, December 30, 2020 at the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Wayne’s name to the Bethany Christian Church of rural Barnard, MO.