Wayne Monroe Elliott, 93, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Wayne M. Elliott

1926-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Wayne Monroe Elliott, 93, Cameron, passed away on September 28, 2019 in the Missouri Veteran’s Home of Cameron.

Wayne was born on June 14, 1926 in Osborn, Missouri to Willard and Maud (Hartford) Elliott.

He was a 1944 graduate of Osborn High School and joined the United States Navy immediately after graduation as a submarine radioman and served on the Pacific Front during WWII. Wayne worked for the United States Postal Service and Stucker’s Clothing in Cameron. He was a long time resident of Cameron and also a part-time farmer.

On May 10, 1947, Wayne married Doris Moore in Cameron. She preceded him in death just before their 70th anniversary.

Wayne was also preceded in death by his parents; son, W. Mitchell Elliott; brothers, Floyd C. Elliott and W. Buford Elliott; half-brother, Claude Elliott and half sister, Lulu (Elliott) Hutton.

Survivors include: son, J. Lynn and wife, Peggy (Waller) Elliott, Bullhead City, AZ; granddaughter, Jessica L. Elliott, Bullhead City, AZ; daughter-in-law, Dorothy (Sanborn) Elliott, Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Howard G. Moore, Springfield, MO; sister-in-law, LaVerla (Stade) Elliott, Ione, CA; numerous generations of nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services: 1:00PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. A private family inurnment will be held at a later time in Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cameron Veteran’s Home Assistance League, 1111 Euclid Ave., Cameron, MO 64429. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.